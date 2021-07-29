Raj Kundra Case: Crime Branch Planning To Clone Shilpa Shetty's Phone?

Ever since her husband Raj Kundra got arrested for allegedly running a pornographic racket, actress Shilpa Shetty has also come under the scanner of the police officials. The actress has also been interrogated by the authorities regarding the matter. Now, according to the latest development, the Crime Branch is planning to clone Shilpa's phone.

According to a news report on India TV, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is likely to clone Shilpa Shetty's phone soon. Not only this, but the report also stated that the Dhadkan actress may undergo interrogation soon. After her earlier interrogation by the Mumbai Police, they had released a statement wherein they mentioned that the actress had denied her involvement in the alleged production and transmission of pornographic content, and had also claimed that the movies available on her husband's controversial app Hotshots is not pornography but erotica.

The Mumbai Crime Branch probing Raj Kundra's case had said that they are to find any evidence of Shilpa's direct involvement in the making of the alleged adult videos. Earlier, Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2 producer Ratan Jain had come out in support of her amidst the controversy. The producer said that he does not think the Life In A Metro actress can be involved in the ongoing racket.

A news report in Hindustan Times quoted Ratan Jain as saying, "As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can't really say, how much did she really know about her husband's business, but I don't think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and Jitna Main Shilpa ko Jaanta Hoon Woh Aisa Kaam Nahi Karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this). But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case."

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly running the pornographic racket. He was also named the 'key conspirator' in the case. The businessman had applied for bail but the Magistrate Court went on to sentence him to 14-day judicial custody.