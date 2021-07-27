Raj Kundra Case: Employees From Businessman's Viaan Industries Asked To Delete Obscene Content From Hotshots

Ever since actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, new developments to the case have been unfolding with each passing day. Today (July 27) marked Kundra's bail plea hearing wherein his plea was rejected and the businessman was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Now, according to the latest development, four employees from Raj's Viaan Industries who were likely to be key witnesses in the case, were also asked to delete obscene content from the Hotshots app.

According to a news report in NDTV, police officials believe that app Hotshots was used to stream pornographic content. The report further stated that earlier it was speculated that these four employees would be interrogated in front of Raj Kundra. Not only that, but an employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is also found to be an accomplice to the pornographic racket case.

Raj Kundra's Case: Businessman's Connection With Other Adult Content Apps Is Being Investigated

However, the Crime Branch is yet to release a statement regarding these new developments in the case. Earlier, it was also reported that Raj Kundra's link to other adult content apps is also being investigated. The businessman used to run apps like Hotshots and Bollyfame. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, his link to at least four other adult content apps is being investigated by police officials. A police official associated with the case revealed, "After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it."

Raj Kundra Case: Shilpa Shetty Claims Films On Husband's App Are Not Pornography But Erotica: Report

On Friday (July 23, 2021), the Mumbai Crime Branch carried out a six-hour-long search at Shilpa and Raj's Juhu residence and recorded her statement in the case. The officials found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan Industries and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during the searches. The authorities then spoke to ANI about the same and said, "Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case." Shilpa Shetty reportedly had an argument with her husband Raj Kundra and broke down during the raid.