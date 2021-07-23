Raj Kundra Case: Gehana Vasisth Says Raj Wanted To Cast Shamita Shetty For A Film & Was Working On A New App

Gehana Vasisth has opened up about Raj Kundra's case. She recently revealed that he was planning to launch a new app in India other than HotShots and had also cast wife Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty for a film. Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with producing and distributing pornographic films on July 19, 2021. Meanwhile, Gehana is out on bail in the same case.

Gehana Vasisth shared in an interview that she met Raj just a few days before his arrest. "There I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for the app," she was quoted by Navbharat Times.

"There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films. We also discussed on the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another," Gehana added.

While she claimed that she never met Shamita Shetty nor does she know about "Shamita Shetty's fees or conditions" for the film, she was set to direct the film and "was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest."

Notably, earlier this week, Raj Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and other relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He is in judicial custody until July 23.