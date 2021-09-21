Raj Kundra Case: HC Expresses Concern About Media Reports On Shilpa Shetty's Kids

The Bombay High Court on Monday, September 20, expressed concern about the media reports about Shilpa Shetty's kids after Raj Kundra's arrest. For the unversed, businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrest in July 2021, in connection with the production and distribution of pornographic movies.

Soon after, Shilpa Shetty had filed a suit against the alleged defamatory articles and videos published against her and her family. The actress sought that media be restrained from publishing "incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory" content.

Shetty's counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, revealed to the court that most of the defendants (media outlets and private persons running blogs and vlogs), have agreed to remove objectionable posts.

Justice Gautam Patel during the hearing on Monday asked the plaintiff to segregate the defendants into two categories - private vloggers and bloggers, and traditional media outlets. "Traditional media will understand rationale and competent advice. We cannot say the same about these private vloggers and bloggers," Justice Patel said.

The court also questioned why Shilpa was in rush for the hearing, "You (Shetty) are not going to be able to get a permanent injunction (against media reports), then why are you in a rush? This matter pertaining to Raj Kundra is going to go on for some more time," Justice Patel said.

"I am not concerned about Shilpa Shetty...she will handle herself. I am more concerned about her minor children. Media reports on Shetty's personal life with her children are of concern...in such matters, it is the children who are in the centre," Justice Patel added.

Back in July, Justice Patel had said that the court cannot pass a blanket gag order on the media on reporting anything against Shetty but had directed for three videos uploaded on YouTube to be deleted.

According to reports, the bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 1, 2021