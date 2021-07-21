Raj Kundra Case: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Businessman's App Hotshots

In a shocking development, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra with regards to a case that was registered against him in February 2021. The businessman was arrested on Monday (July 19) night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The app in question is Hotshots.

Talking about the application Hotshots, it was taken down by Google Play Store and Apple App Store after the arrest of Raj Kundra and his associates. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the app's APK (Android Package) is available on various websites. The report further stated that the description of the Hotshots app read as, 'HD videos & short movies with unmatched exposure.' The description further boasted of 'private content from hot photoshoots, short movies, and experience of the lifestyle of celebrities from all over the world.'

The application reportedly also saw live communication from some famed models across the globe. The report further stated that the users could avail themselves of the exclusive pictures and videos on the site through payment. Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Of Police said, "New actors were promised roles in web series and short stories and they were asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. Female actors opposed this and approached the Crime Branch based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, nine accused were arrested. Some people forcefully get such films produced."

Further talking about the investigation, he said, "During a detailed investigation, Raj Kundra's company located in Viaan had a tie-up with a London-based company Kenrin that owns mobile application Hotshots. All nude content created in Mumbai was published on Hotshots, which was operated from Mumbai." The report also stated that after getting the required permission from the court, Raj Kundra's offices were also searched wherein some clips were found.

During the investigation, it also came to light that there were several porn-related apps that were operating in the cyber world, he said. The police authorities then arrested producer Roma Khan, her husband, actress Gehna Vashishth, director Tanveer Hashmi and Umesh Kamath who used to look after India operations of Kundra's firm. In all, 11 people have been arrested so far in the case, the police officer said.