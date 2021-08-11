Raj Kundra Case: Mumbai Police Oppose Businessman's Plea; Claim It Could Impact 'Social Culture'

On Tuesday (August 10, 2021), the Mumbai Police opposed before the sessions court the bail plea of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested last month for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content through some apps.

The Police told the court that Raj and the co-accused Ryan Thorpe could commit similar offences again and impact the social culture or even try to escape if granted bail. Both Kundra and Thorpe had filed for bail before the sessions court after the metropolitan magistrate's court rejected similar pleas in July.

As per a report in PTI, Raj Kundra in his bail application said the police had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. He mentioned in his plea that the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the magistrate's court "erred" in rejecting his bail earlier.

His bail plea further read, "The entire order is based on conjectures and surmises and deserves to be set aside. The magistrate failed to appreciate that there is no material against the applicant to even show his alleged involvement in the alleged offence."

In reply, the Mumbai Police told the court that the crime is of "serious nature" and they were still investigating the electronic evidence related to this case. They said that Kundra and Thorpe were arrested after it came to light that they were destroying evidence linked with the case.

They also emphasized that being an influential person and a British citizen, Kundra could also escape if his bail plea is accepted.

Raj Kundra is currently under judicial custody.