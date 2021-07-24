Raj Kundra Case: Model Sagarika Shona Files Complaint After Receiving Threats For Her Statements Against Raj

On July 19, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly making and selling pornographic material and gaining profit from the illegal business. After that, there have been new revelations unfolding in the entire racket. Model Sagarika Shona had also accused Kundra and his former employee Umesh Kamat of asking her to do a nude audition for one of the web series on their app. Now, according to the latest development, the model has filed a police complaint against the threats and abusive calls that she has been receiving ever since she has spoken against the businessman.

According to a news report in News18, Sagarika Shona stated in her police complaint, "The calls from persons have threatened to kill or rape me, besides being very vulgar and abusive... I fear for my life as there could be some lunatic and crazy people out there, who being fans and friends of Raj Kundra, could go to any extent to harm me or my family." Earlier according to a news report in The Times Of India, Sagarika had claimed that she was approached for a web series produced by Kundra, in an undated video. She had added that Umesh Kamat, the former employee of Raj, approached her for the project and was asked to give an audition through a video call.

Raj Kundra Offered Me A Web Series, Demanded A Nude Audition, Claims Model Sagarika Shona

Raj Kundra To Remain In Police Custody Till July 23 In Pornography-Related Case

The model had alleged that three people including Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat demanded her to give a nude audition, offering the project and an attractive paycheck. However, Sagarika Shona has also added that one of them had their face covered in the video call. In the video, the model had questioned why Raj Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not arrested, as she is a co-owner of the JL Stream App. The Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had earlier stated regarding the case, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."