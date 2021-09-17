Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Businessman Had Told Her To Work For Hotshots Carefree

It was earlier reported that the Mumbai Police has filed a 1500-page charge sheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra on Wednesday (September 15). Now Sherlyn Chopra has recorded her statement for the charge sheet wherein she told that the businessman had told her to work for his app Hotshots carefree. Not only this, but Chopra also revealed that Kundra had told her that the app will be much more 'bolder' and 'hotter.'

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Sherlyn Chopra was quoted to reveal in her statement that, "I had hired Arms Prime Pvt Ltd to make the Sherlyn Chopra App. The directors of Arms Prime were Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra." The model had further revealed that it was decided that the revenue generated from the Sherlyn Chopra App was to be divided between her and Arms Prime Pvt Ltd. But the Bigg Boss 2 contestant said that she never went on to receive her share of income.

Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra Takes A Jibe At Shilpa Shetty's Comment On Being Unware Of Her Husband's App

Sherlyn Chopra went on to say according to the report, "I never received my share of 50 per cent. Thereafter, Raj Kundra approached me to work for the HotShots app, a subsidiary of Arms Prime Pvt Ltd. I was assured it was perfectly fine to work for HotShots. I was also told that HotShots would have bolder content and videos. But we couldn't come to an agreement over creative ideas and the monetary aspect of the deal, which is why I declined Raj Kundra's offer to work on HotShots. The creative director at Hotshots, Mita Jhunjhunwala tried to convince me to work for them, too."

Shilpa Shetty Reveals She Was Not Aware Of Raj Kundra's Hotshots App, Says 'I Was Too Busy With My Own Work'

Earlier today Sherlyn Chopra had shared a post on her social media handle wherein she had taken a dig at Raj Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty. The Hungama 2 actress had revealed in the same statement that she had no idea about her husband's Hotshots and BollyFame apps as she was too busy with her work. Sherlyn shared a video wherein she said, "According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves."