Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra Shares What She Discussed In Statement; Slams Rakhi Sawant

Actress Sherlyn Chopra was recently questioned by the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch in a pornography case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Chopra had registered a complaint against Raj in April this year.

Post the probe, Sherlyn spoke to a section of mediapersons who had gathered outside the police station and shared the details about what was discussed during the interrogation.

The actress revealed that the investigating officer quizzed her about her agreement with Armprime media and the number of videos she shot with them. Sherlyn also revealed that she was also questioned about her involvement with Raj Kundra.

ETimes quoted Sherlyn as saying, "A few days back, the investigating officer of the property cell sent a summon, under section 160 CRPC. I appeared before the officers today and they asked me to share information about Armsprime media and everything related to Raj Kundra. I did what I asked to."

"I reached this morning at around 11: 30 am and the interrogation has been going on since then. They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production," the leading tabloid quoted her as saying.

Sherlyn continued, "They also asked, 'Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

Further, the actress also slammed Rakhi Sawant for making 'generic' comments on this case and said, "People like Rakhi Sawant, who comes forward and says that Raj Kundra is this, Shilpa Shetty is that, 'Jai Jai Kaar karte hain', should understand that they shouldn't make any generic statements without checking the facts."

While speaking to reporters, Sherlyn also clarified that this case is an effort to bust the pornography racket and not a vendetta game in any way.

"The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police," Sherlyn said.

The actress continued by saying, "I told them what happened with me including the dates and time. WhatsApp has a mention of everything, along with dates and timings. I showed them the WhatsApp chats, agreements, copies of the statements which I had submitted to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I had lodged a complaint at Juhu police station against Raj Kundra in April 2021, they asked about the reason behind the complaint. I have shared all this information with them."

Raj Kundra is currently under judicial custody.