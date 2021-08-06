Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra Summoned By Property Cell Of Mumbai Crime Branch For Probe

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch to appear before them for probe with connection with an adult film business racket case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

A tweet by ANI read, "Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police."

As per a report in News18, Sherlyn was earlier summoned to appear before the property cell to record her statement in Raj Kundra's pornography case. She had also applied to Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail as she feared arrest like Kundra. However, her bail application had got rejected.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Mumbai Sessions Court said that it will hear the bail applications of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. A report in ETimes stated that during the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told them that they found 68 pornography videos on Kundra's laptop.

Raj is currently under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content through some apps. Kundra was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.