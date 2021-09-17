Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra Takes A Jibe At Shilpa Shetty's Comment On Being Unware Of Her Husband's App

The Mumbai Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra on Wednesday (September 15). The actress reportedly revealed in the same statement that she was not aware of her husband's alleged pornographic apps as she was too busy with her own work. Now Sherlyn Chopra has taken a dig at Shilpa for her comments.

Sherlyn Chopra shared a video on her social media handle wherein she can be seen exercising with dumbells. The Bigg Boss 2 contestant can be seen telling in Hindi, "According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves." Lastly, she also added, "Waise Isey Kya Kehte Hain? Yeda Bankar, Peda Khana. Hai Na." Take a look at her tweet.

A news report in The Indian Express quoted Shilpa Shetty to be revealed in the statement saying, "Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently took a trip to Vaishno Devi Temple to offer her prayers. The news report further stated that the Hungama 2 actress had arrived at the base camp of the shrine in Katra on Wednesday (September 15). Shilpa then headed off to the temple atop a horse wherein she was also flanked by police personnel. The report further stated that the actress was quoted to be revealing to the reporters present on the location that, "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her." Talking about the case, her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic apps. He is currently in judicial custody.