Raj Kundra Case: Shilpa Shetty Claims Films On Husband's App Are Not Pornography But Erotica: Report

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has got embroiled in a controversy after he was named as the 'key conspirator' in an adult film business racket. On Friday (July 23, 2021), the Mumbai Crime Branch carried a six-hour long search at Shilpa and Raj's Juhu residence and recorded her statement in the case.

As per a report in Mid-day, Shilpa denied her involvement in the alleged production and transmission of pornographic content. She also claimed to the investigating team that the films available on her hubby Raj's app Hotshots are not pornography but erotica and cited 'more obscene' examples from other OTT platforms.

The tabloid quoted a police official as saying, "She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshots."

The Mid-day report further stated that Raj revealed in his statement to the cops that everything was handled by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi in London and that they only chatted via WhatsApp.

Shamita Shetty Extends Best Wishes To Sister Shilpa Shetty For Hungama 2; 'You've Emerged Stronger'

However, a police official told the daily, "We have enough evidence that he (Raj Kundra) was dealing with everything, his brother-in-law was made the owner of the London-based company just for namesake."

As of now, the Mumbai Crime Branch who is investigating Raj Kundra's case, is yet to find out any evidence about Shilpa's direct involvement in the alleged adult videos which were shot on pretext of giving a chance to work on leading OTT platforms. Reportedly, the Hungama 2 actress was also quizzed about her exit from Viaan industries.

Another report in ETimes quoted a source as saying, "The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries." The cops are now probing whether the actress benefitted in any way from the money generated at the company since operations of the porn production and distribution were allegedly being handled by Viaan Industries.

Hungama 2 Movie Review: Priyadarshan's Ensemble Comedy Will Make You Say 'Maa Hungama Tu Hi Bachaale'

Reports also state that the officials suspect that Shilpa might have step down from the director's position at Viaan Industries, fearing legal obstacles due to the connection between Kenrin Limited, Hotshot and Viaan Industries.

On the other hand, Raj Kundra has denied all the allegations against him and has moved Bombay High Court to challenge his arrest as 'illegal'.