Raj Kundra's Pornography Case: Businessman Was Arrested For Destroying Evidence Reveals Public Prosecutor

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Ever since then, there have been new developments to the ongoing case. According to the latest update, the real reason behind the businessman's arrest was that he was allegedly hiding evidence for avoiding arrest.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, the public prosecutor in the case Aruna Pal revealed to the Bombay High Court that Raj Kundra was destroying evidence. The report further stated that the businessman did so by deleting Whatsapp chats and groups. Not only that but Kundra's techie associate Ryan Thorpe who is also under arrest was also allegedly accused of deleting evidence.

An earlier news report in The Times Of India also stated that Raj Kundra had changed his phone in the month of March earlier this year. The report further stated that the businessman had discarded his earlier phone to escape arrest. The Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly seized 51 pornographic movies from the apps that Raj and his associates used to operate. They also found that Kundra sent an email to his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, the owner of Kenrin Limited in the UK who had been allegedly uploading adult content in the Hotshots app. Raj is currently in judicial custody after the magistrate court rejected his bail plea.

Talking about Raj Kundra's application Hotshots, it was taken down by Google Play Store and Apple App Store after the arrest of Raj Kundra and his associates. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the app's APK (Android Package) is also available on various websites. The report further stated that the description of the Hotshots application read as, "HD videos & short movies with unmatched exposure." The description further boasted to consist of 'private content from hot photoshoots, short movies, and experience of the lifestyle of celebrities from all over the world.' The application reportedly saw live communication from some famed models across the globe. The news report further stated that the users could avail themselves of the exclusive pictures and videos on the site through payment.