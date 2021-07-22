Raj Kundra's Case: Businessman Was Evading Arrest By Bribing Crime Branch Authorities?

The crime branch of Mumbai Police had arrested actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra with connection to a case that was registered against him in February 2021. The businessman was arrested on Monday (July 19) night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. With his arrest, many shocking revelations about the pornographic racket has been unfolding through the ongoing investigation. According to a news report in Mid-Day, Kundra was evading arrest by allegedly paying a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to crime branch officials.

The report further stated that a wanted accused had alleged the same on Raj Kundra. According to the report, Arvind Srivastava aka Yash Thakur who was headlining the pornographic racket that was caught in March also complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau about Raj offering the bribe to avoid arrest. Thakur's complaint was forwarded to the Mumbai Police Chief's office in April to which there was no response.

The complainant in the case was Nueflicks that was later known as Filz Movies that is a US-based company owned by Arvind Srivastava. After the company was busted earlier this year for their role in the pornographic racket, the police authorities had also seized Srivastava's two bank accounts amounting to Rs 4.50 crore. The complaint filed by Filz Movies against Raj Kundra had screenshots of the alleged bribe conversations that had saved the businessman from arrest until now.

The complaint that was filed against Raj Kundra had however gone uninvestigated. A senior Anti-Corruption Bureau officer revealed to the publication stating, "The ACB investigates only if there is demand for money and it can lay a trap. Since, in this case, the money had already exchanged hands, as alleged, the complaint was forwarded to the concerned department (Mumbai police) to initiate an action."

Raj Kundra will be remaining in judicial custody till July 23. The businessman is in custody along with Ryan Tharpe who was a technology associate for Kundra's app Hotshots. The police have also found a bank transfer in the businessman's account from the Hotshot app. The last transaction happened in January 2021, a month before the police complaint was filed against Kundra.