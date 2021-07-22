Raj Kundra's Case: Gehana Vasisth Sides With The Businessman, Lashes Out At Poonam Pandey For Her Allegations

Ever since actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra got arrested on July 19 for allegedly creating pornography films and publishing them through certain apps, the case has been witnessing some shocking twists and turns. Model Poonam Pandey who had a contract with Kundra's app also made some nasty allegations against the businessman and his company. However, now actress Gehana Vasisth who was associated with Raj's app Hotshots supported him and lashed out at Poonam for her allegations.

Poonam Pandey accused Raj Kundra and his company of threatening her and using her pictures and videos for their app even after their contract ended. However, according to a news report in Hindustan Times, Gehana Vasisth stated, "In 2011, Poonam said that she will go nude in the field if India wins. And, she is making nude videos for so many years. How can these people say that Raj has put them in the adult industry? They used to make such videos even before Raj launched his company. Today, Poonam is not with Raj, she is with her husband. With her husband, she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts. Does Raj tell her to do all this? A man is stuck and everyone is trying to take advantage of the situation."

Raj Kundra will be in judicial custody till July 23 and meanwhile, the police authorities are conducting their investigations in full swing. Poonam Pandey told ETimes that she was threatened and forced to sign a contract according to their will. She was also quoted as saying, "I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated - I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they'd leak all of my personal stuff". The Nasha actress had further added, "When I wasn't in favour of signing and decided to terminate the contract, they leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like, 'Call me now, I will strip for you on the app. I still remember, after that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left my home in fear that something bad will happen to me. It felt so scary."