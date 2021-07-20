Raj Kundra's Case: Here Is How Model Poonam Pandey Is Related To The Case

In what can be termed as a shocking revelation of events, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra with regards to a case that was registered against him in February 2021. Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic apps. However, according to the latest reports, model and actress Poonam Pandey also had a connection with the case.

According to a news report on India.com Poonam Pandey had a contract with Raj Kundra's company Armsprime Media. The company overlooked the functioning of the different kinds of apps and Poonam was one of their consumers. The actress' app was an adult app and Kundra's company took charge of the functioning of the same.

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Creation Of Pornographic Films

Even though the contract between Poonam Pandey and Raj Kundra's company ended 8 months ago, Poonam accused Kundra's firm of allegedly continuing to use her films and videos. The Nasha actress filed a police complaint against Kundra in the Bombay High Court along with his colleagues in the Armsprime Media. The model had alleged that the businessman's company had continued to use her footage even after their contract ended.

Raj Kundra's Arrest: His Tweets On Comparing P*rn And Prostitution Go Viral On Internet

The report further stated that Raj Kundra and his associate Saurabh Khuswah had denied the allegations imposed by Poonam Pandey and also revealed that they had not received any legal notice. Raj had invested in the company in the year 2019 that had signed on Poonam as a client for Rs 60 lakh. The model had revealed that she had ended her contract with Armsprime Media after 1 month due to issues regarding payment.

However, Armsprime Media had revealed that they had terminated the contract with Poonam Pandey since the content shared by her was too bold. The app had gone on to be banned from Play Store. Raj Kundra's company Armsprime Media is into developing apps for models. The other models who acted as clients for the company are reportedly Gehana Vasisth and Sherlyn Chopra. Kundra had stated that he had gone on to sell his shares of the company to its founders. The company had furthermore developed an application called Hotshots that had pictures of models like Gehana Vasisth.