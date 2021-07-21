Raj Kundra's Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Gets A Bank Transfer In The Businessman's Account During Investigation

The crime branch of Mumbai Police had arrested actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra with regards to a case that was registered against him in February 2021. Kundra was arrested on Monday (July 19) night for allegedly producing pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. According to the Police, the businessman appeared to be the key conspirator in this case. While Kundra is in judicial custody till July 23, now according to the latest development in the case, the police have found a bank transfer in the businessman's account from the Hotshot app.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has found the bank transfer from the app in Kundra's account wherein the last transaction happened in January 2021, a month before the police complaint was filed against the businessman. This transaction also happened a month before actress Gehana Vasisth's arrest who was allegedly handling the mobile app. Raj Kundra was taken into custody on Tuesday (July 20) after he was presented before the court. The Joint Commissioner however had revealed in a press conference that the authorities has not found any active role of Shilpa Shetty in the case but however, investigations are still underway.

Talking about the case, Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries had a tie-up with London-based company Kenrin, which owns the 'Hotshots' app that was allegedly involved in publishing pornographic films, a senior police official said. "Though the company was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra's Viaan Industries," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), at a press interaction. Kenrin is owned by the brother-in-law of the businessman, he said.

The police have also gathered evidence that establishes connections between the two business entities, the officer said. They have further found their WhatsApp groups, e-mail exchanges, accounting details and some pron films after a search of Raj Kundra's Mumbai office. Talking about the delay in Kundra's arrest in the case in which a charge sheet was filed in April, Bharambe said there was much electronic evidence to be scanned to build a strong case.