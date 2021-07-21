Raj Kundra's Case: Mumbai Police Says No Evidence Yet Against Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday (July 19, 2021) for allegedly creating pornographic material and publishing them through mobile apps.

According to the investigation carried out by the cops, Kundra's Viaan Industries had a tie-up with London-based company Kenrin, which owns 'Hotshots' app, allegedly involved in publishing pornographic films. Milind Bharamble, the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police addressed reporters at a press conference in which he revealed details about this case.

As per a report in Quint, Bharamble told the reporters, "During our investigation, it was found that small actors were lured on the pretext of getting them parts in web shows. They were asked to shoot bold scenes, which turned into semi-nude and nude sequences against their wishes."

He continued, "We have arrested producers such as Umesh Kamat, who looks after the India operations for Raj Kundra. The content creation and operations of 'Hotshots' app were carried out through a company named Viaan. While raiding the premises of the company we found evidence, on basis of which we arrested Raj Kundra."

Further, Bharambe also commented on Shilpa Shetty's role in this case and said that they have not found any evidence against her yet. He also urged other victims in the case to come forward and lodge their complaints.

ANI quoted Bharambe as saying, "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action."

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been remanded to police custody till July 23, 2021. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.