Raj Kundra's Case: Shilpa Shetty Can't Do Something Like This, Says Hungama 2 Producer

Shilpa Shetty has been in the news ever since her businessman-husband Raj Kundra got embroiled in an adult film racket controversy. Earlier this week, the Mumbai Crime Branch had conducted a raid at her Juhu residence and even questioned her twice.

Amid this, Ratan Jain, the producer of Shilpa Shetty's latest release Hungama 2 has come out in support of the actress while speaking with a leading daily.

He said that while he is unsure about how much knowledge Shilpa had about her husband's dealings, she wouldn't be involved in such operations, according to his best knowledge. However, he also added that one has to leave this matter to the agencies who are probing this case.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Jain was quoted as saying, "As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can't really say, how much did she really know about her husband's business, but I don't think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this). But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case."

Earlier as per a statement by Mumbai Police, Shilpa had denied her involvement in the alleged production and transmission of pornographic content and had also claimed that the movies available on her husband's controversial app Hotshots are not pornography but erotica.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch probing Raj Kundra's case had said that they are to find any evidence about Shilpa's direct involvement in the making of the alleged adult videos.

Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this month and named as a 'key conspirator' in a porn racket. He is currently in judicial custody.