Raj Kundra's Police Custody Extended Till July 27; Businessman Moves High Court

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra along with his business associate Ryan Thorpe till July 27, for their alleged involvement in the business of adult films.

According to a report in Hindu, police suspects that money earned through pornographic work was used for online betting. They also suspect that Kundra had financial transactions with Yes bank and United Bank of Africa for which the police sought seven days of their custody to carry out further investigations in this racket.

Reportedly, the police told the court that they had seized around 4 TB worth of images and videos, which mostly have adult content, from Raj Kundra. The court was also told that the businessman was working on a "plan B" after Google and Apple disabled Hotshots app from their digital stores.

Meanwhile, as per a NDTV report, Raj Kundra's lawyer, Abad Ponda, argued against police custody, stating that his client could still be called to co-operate with the investigation as needed.

Defending Kundra, he said that this content cannot come under Section 67 of the IT Act as similar material is available on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. He told the court that it can be covered only under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code and added that no further custody was required for the same.

Another report in ETimes stated that Kundra has now moved High Court and termed his arrest 'illegal'. His lawyer, Advocate Subhash Jadhav told the leading publication that there is not a single video which can be called pornographic.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 for allegedly creating adult content and publishing it through some apps.