Raj Kundra Says His First Wife Kavita Had Cheated On Him; 'She Brought Out The Worse In Me'

Recently, an old interview of Raj Kundra's ex wife Kavita surfaced on the internet in which she had blamed actress Shilpa Shetty for their divorce. Upset by the viral video, Raj opened up on his divorce with Kavita in an explosive interview with an entertainment portal. He slammed Kavita for slinging mud at his wife Shilpa and made some shocking allegations against her.

Raj claimed that Kavita was having an affair with his sister's husband when they were living in London. He also alleged that she was paid 'thousands of pounds' for the controversial interview against his wife Shilpa Shetty. He said that Kavita sold her soul during the divorce by blaming the Dhadkan actress when she herself was the reason why their marriage ended.

Later, in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Raj spoke at length about why he decided to break his silence on his divorce with Kavita. He revealed that his wife Shilpa is upset that he spoke his heart out, but the truth had to come out.

Talking about how Shilpa didn't want him to react to Kavita's old interview, Raj told the leading daily, "Shilpa didn't want me to speak when I sent her the old articles going viral again. The timing of these articles, days after her birthday going viral again, upset me. Enough was enough!"

He revealed that he had cut all ties from Kavita post their separation and said, "I have never spoken to Kavita and I never want to. I tried reaching out to my daughter via her family members but they couldn't get me access or straight answers. I know she will come and find me when the time is right. I only saw her for her first 40 days and then I moved to India after my marriage to Shilpa. Kavita didn't want me near my child. Courts also favoured the mother at that age."

Referring to his recent explosive interview, Raj said that he feels much lighter to be able to speak the truth about what really happened after so many years and added, "My mother caught my ex-wife and sister's husband red handed, in compromising situations many times. Two families were spoiled here; they didn't think twice!"

Raj further bared his heart on his bitter separation with his first wife and said, "Kavita brought out the worst in me. The relationship became toxic! I have moved on. I am in a happier place now. Why is it so strained you ask? She cheated on me fine, but with my sister's husband, spoiling two families at once. This was unforgivable!"

For the unversed, Raj and Kavita got divorced in 2006 after three years of marriage. Their daughter Deelena was only a few months old when the couple parted ways.