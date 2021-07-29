Raj Kundra Scandal: Sherlyn Chopra's Anticipatory Bail Application Rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court

Mumbai sessions court has rejected actress Sherlyn Chopra's anticipatory bail application in the pornography case related to businessman Raj Kundra. Mumbai police had summoned Sherlyn to appear before the Property Cell on Tuesday (July 27) in connection with the p*rn racket case involving Kundra. She had moved Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail before appearing at the Crime Branch.

Ever since Sherlyn released an official statement on Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case, she is constantly in the limelight. She had claimed that she was the first one to share information with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021, about Kundra's company Armsprime that led to his arrest.

Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Raj Kundra Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

In April 2021, the actress had reportedly filed an FIR against Raj for sexual assault and he was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged that during her argument with Kundra over text messages, the latter showed up unannounced at her place, and tried to kiss her even though she resisted.

Sherlyn Chopra Releases Statement In Raj Kundra Case; Says She Was The First One To Give Statement To Police

Sherlyn alleged that when she asked him to stop because she didn't want to get involved with a married man, he told her that his marriage with Shilpa Shetty was complicated.

Her complaint also stated that she got scared and eventually managed to push him and rushed into the washroom.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is currently in 14-day judicial custody.