Rajat Bedi And His Friends Are Helping The Victim's Family, Says The Actor's Manager

Rajat Bedi, the Koi Mil Gaya fame actor has been making headlines lately, for allegedly hitting a man with his car. The victim in the case, Rajesh Ramsingh Doot died on Tuesday late at night, and the police have filed a new case against Rajat Bedi under section 304-A of IPC. In a recent statement, the actor's manager Sridevi Shetty opened up about the accident.

"In an unfortunate incident, though it was not Rajat's fault as he was driving really slow. Mr. Rajesh suddenly came in front of Rajat's car. He was fully drunk, near Andheri West Metro station. Rajat himself immediately took him to Cooper Hospital after the accident and extended all possible help and support to him, arranged for blood in the night at 3.30 am, and supported his family. Sadly he passed away. Rajat had been praying for his recovery and Mr. Rajesh's sudden demise has left him shattered. We wish to express our sincere heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and will help them in whatever way possible. Rajat's friend Suresh has been with the family throughout and helped them with all medicines, treatment, financial help required, and did his last rituals, too. Rajat is cooperating with the authorities and also consulting his team as to how to proceed ahead. He shall communicate soon. May God be with the family and bless them to tide over this crisis," said Sridevi Shetty in the statement.

As per the reports, the case is being investigated by the DN Nagar Police, as the accident took place in Andheri. The sources suggest that Rajat Bedi will not get arrested now, as the police team is still investigating the case, and has not reached on a conclusion so far.