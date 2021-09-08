Rajat Bedi's Manager Claims Actor Was Not Driving Rashly; Says 'He Had Himself Informed The Police Too'

Rajat Bedi of Koi...Mil Gaya fame was recently in news after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him for allegedly knocking down a man with his car when the latter was crossing the road. The man identified as Rajesh Ramsingh Doot was immediately admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Now, Rajat's business manager Sridevi Shetty has issued a clarification about this incident in which she has claimed that the actor was not driving rashly and that he himself had informed the cops about this accident.

Shetty told Pinkvilla, "The guy was drunk, and suddenly came from somewhere. Rajat wasn't driving rashly. He immediately took him to Cooper Hospital and got his treatment done. Yesterday night they were not getting blood, so Rajat arranged for that too, and was in the hospital till 12:30-1. Rajat's friend is in the hospital now who is taking care of the medication and the treatment. He had himself informed the police too."

Milind Kurde, a senior Inspector at D N Nagar police station, had earlier informed Mid-day that the complaint against Bedi was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.

When asked about this, Sridevi added, "I am not aware of that yet. We'll do everything that's necessary."

Meanwhile, the doctor who is treating the victim at Cooper Hospital told Mid-day that his condition is critical due to head injuries. He is on oxygen support in the ICU and is in dire need of blood.

On the other hand, the victim's wife Babita told Mid-day, "At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured to help us and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back."