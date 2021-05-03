    For Quick Alerts
      Rajeev Masand In Critical Condition After Testing COVID-19 Positive; Celebs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

      Veteran film journalist and former critic Rajeev Masand is in a critical condition at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

      A report in Film Information stated that Masand is on the ventilator, and the doctors attending to him have described his condition as critical. However, Somen Mishra, who works as Head Of Creative Development (Scripts) at Dharma Productions, quashed reports of Masand being on the ventilator, and confirmed that the senior journalist's health condition is critical.

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Mocks Rajeev Masand After He's Appointed As COO At KJo's Dharma Cornerstone Agency

      His tweet read, "Saw this as it appeared on timeline. Seems word is doing the rounds, too many calls/messages, so just clarifying he is not on ventilator. Critical, yes. Also slightly better today. Hoping praying for the best."

      Lada Guruden Singh, Director and Head, Creative Development at Sony Pictures India tweeted, "#RajeevMasand is NOT on ventilator. Last thing we need right now is speculation. Think about him and his family before you tweet irresponsibly."

      Meanwhile, as soon as news of Rajeev Masand's ill-heath broke on social media, many celebrities and people from the media fraternity took to their respective Twitter handles to wish him a speedy recovery.

      ALSO READ: Senior Journalist Shashi Baliga Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

      Senior journalist Bharathi S Pradhan tweeted, "Very sincere and fervent prayers for my friend and former critic, the immensely amiable @RajeevMasand. Damn this #Covid."

      Filmmaker Onir took to his Twitter page and posted, Prayers for my friend. @RajeevMasand. Please send positive energy."

      Suniel Shetty posted on his Twitter handle, "Get well soon @RajeevMasand... praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏾."

      Rahul Dev tweeted, "Damn ... More power to you @RajeevMasand... Stay strong."

      Last year, Rajeev Masand had quit film journalism and stepped in as COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone's latest venture, Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

      X