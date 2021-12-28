rajinikanth-lauds-ranveer-singh-starrer-83

Many B-town celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, etc., lauded Kabir Khan's latest directorial 83, wherein Ranveer Singh plays the role of Indian Cricket Team former captain Kapil Dev. The film tells the story of India's heroic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England.

A couple of hours ago, Rajinikanth also lauded 83 and tweeted, "#83TheMovie wow 👏🏻👏🏻 what a movie... magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew."

Earlier, during the promotions of 83, director Kabir had lauded Ranveer for putting so much effort in the film and said "For me, from the time I got the idea that I am making 83, my first choice was Ranveer Singh. A lot of people were asking me why Ranveer. The usual answer would be because he is the finest actor of our generation. But, for me, it was a director's gut instinct to pick the right person. And I am so glad that he was my first choice. I went to him, he said yes and today when we have completed the film, I cannot imagine anybody else doing what Ranveer has done."

He further added, "People are reacting to the trailer, and I can't wait for them to see the film and see what the man (Ranveer Singh) has done. It's impossible to play cricket like Kapil Dev, but Ranveer practised bating and bowling like him for five hours every day for four to five months. It's not easy, and it takes a huge toll on your body."

83, which released in theatres on December 24, is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.