      Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor & Others Celebs Pay Tribute

      By
      |

      Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021. The 58-year-old filmmaker had reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. A Times Of India report revealed that Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility available in Chembur.

      Rajiv Kapoor

      Soon after, Randhir confirmed the shocking news and shared his grief with the portal. He revealed that the doctors tried their best to save the late actor but couldn't." The news broke on Tuesday (February 9) afternoon around 1 pm. According to reports, the actor had passed away before he reached the hospital and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

      Rajiv Kapoor's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram profile and confirmed the news. Neetu shared the late actor's photo and wrote, "RIP 🙏."

      More Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief after the veteran actor's death. Actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace."

      Take a look at other celebs' posts,

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

      Rajiv Kapoor was known not only as an actor but also director, as he had helmed Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 1996 film, Prem Granth. Apart from that, he had also produced films like Henna, Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

      According to reports, the late actor was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, which was announced in December 2020.

