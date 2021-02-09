Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor & Others Celebs Pay Tribute

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021. The 58-year-old filmmaker had reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. A Times Of India report revealed that Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility available in Chembur.

Soon after, Randhir confirmed the shocking news and shared his grief with the portal. He revealed that the doctors tried their best to save the late actor but couldn't." The news broke on Tuesday (February 9) afternoon around 1 pm. According to reports, the actor had passed away before he reached the hospital and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Rajiv Kapoor's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram profile and confirmed the news. Neetu shared the late actor's photo and wrote, "RIP 🙏."

More Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief after the veteran actor's death. Actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace."

Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 9, 2021

He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family 🙏#rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor pic.twitter.com/GRVxPE0TLW — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) February 9, 2021

Very sad news.. #Rajivkapoor Ji passes away following heart attack. My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Kapoor family..!! RIP — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) February 9, 2021

V sad to hear about sad demise of #chimpukapoor .. younger son of Rajkapoor .. ishwar unki atma ko Shanti de aur parivaar ko shakti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/q4QTkdYtAA — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) February 9, 2021

Devastated!! Another big loss to the family 🙏🏻 one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you. 💔 RIP 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/wUPAfn4eJd — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 9, 2021

Rajiv Kapoor was known not only as an actor but also director, as he had helmed Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 1996 film, Prem Granth. Apart from that, he had also produced films like Henna, Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

According to reports, the late actor was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, which was announced in December 2020.

