Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Heartbroken Sanjay Dutt Says 'A Soul Gone Too Soon'; Ashutosh Gowariker Expresses Grief

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's brother and actor, Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 58 on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). Randhir was quoted as saying by ETimes, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him."

As soon as the news of Rajiv's passing away surfaced in media, many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to condole the actor's sudden demise.

Rajiv had last shot for Ashutosh Gowariker-Bhushan Kumar's sports drama Toolsidas Junior. The film is yet to hit the big screens. Sanjay Dutt who plays a pivotal role in Toolsidas Junior, took to his Twitter page to mourn his co-star's death."

The Vaastav actor wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

pic.twitter.com/Z98vvR0cxk — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 9, 2021

Ashutosh Gowariker also expressed his grief over Rajiv's death and tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. We had wrapped a shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul! Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!"

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days.



We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul!



pic.twitter.com/hZOiUolMde — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 9, 2021

Madhuri Dixit who starred in Rajiv Kapoor's directorial venture Prem Granth, recalled her experience of working with him. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP."

I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP 🙏💔 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 9, 2021

Rajiv's niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bid goodbye to him with an emotional post that read, "Good bye uncle ♥️ #RIP."

