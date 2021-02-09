Rajiv Kapoor’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Pay Their Final Respects To The Actor; See Pics

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). The legendary actor was 58. According to a report in ETimes, Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack, following which his brother Randhir had rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Many members of the film fraternity arrived in Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur residence to pay their final respects.

Some of the members of the Bollywood industry who arrived for the funeral services included Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Anu Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anu Malik, Ashutosh Gowariker and others. Also present were members of the Kapoor clan namely Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Here is a glimpse of the industry fraternity offering their prayers for the late actor.

Rajiv Kapoor's brother, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the shocking development while speaking with the tabloid and said, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body." Rajiv Kapoor was best known for essaying the main lead in father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili. His other notable films include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He had also helmed Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Prem Granth. Rajiv is the youngest son of director and producer Raj Kapoor. After his not-so-successful stint in films, in 2001, he had tied the knot with architect Aarti Sabharwal, but the couple soon parted ways. Many members of the Bollywood industry also mourned the passing away of the actor on their social media handles.

