Rajiv Kapoor's Demise Leaves Dalip Tahil Shattered; Actor Says 'I Can't Believe He's No More'

The passing away of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor today (February 9, 2021) has left many of his industry colleagues and friends in shock. The Ram Tere Ganga Maili actor breathed his last after suffering a massive heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor was to make his comeback on the big screen after a long gap with Ashutosh Gowariker-Bhushan Kumar's sports drama Toolsidas Junior alongside Sanjay Dutt and Varun BuddhaDev. Unfortunately, the actor passed away before the film's release.

Meanwhile, Rajeev's Toolside Junior co-star Dalip Tahil is shattered after learning about his sudden demise. While speaking with ETimes, he shared, "It's too shocking! I hate to talk about Rajiv in the past tense. We had been friends for years now. It's just that Toolsidas Junior is the only film we have worked together in. I can't believe he's no more. We just lost Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 and now, Rajiv."

Further, the Baazigar actor remembered Rajiv as a very pleasant guy and full of life. Dalip told the leading tabloid, "Chimpu, as we all called him, had a great sense of humour. He was someone you could be around with for hours. He was a very pleasant guy, so full of life. He had faced his own kind of issues, being from a prolific film family. Success had evaded him but it didn't deter him from living it up."

He further added, "I'm shattered to learn that my friend is no more."

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum. The late actor is best known for playing Mandakini's love interest in Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

