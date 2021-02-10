Rajiv Kapoor Spoke To His School Friend The Night Before His Death

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021, after a massive cardiac arrest. According to reports, he was rushed to a hospital near their Chembur residence by his elder brother Randhir, however, he was declared dead on arrival.

The late actor was reportedly all set to return to Bollywood after a three-decade-long hiatus. The filmmaker was gearing up for press interviews for Toolsidas Junior, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Rajiv, who was last seen in 1990's Zimmedaar, was excited to appear in Ashutosh Gowariker's next directorial.

A source revealed that Rajiv Kapoor, a night before this death, had spoken to his school friend Rajiv Khanna. "Frankly speaking, Rajiv Kapoor was always someone who felt happy when others were happy- a quality that is so missing in most people," added the source.

The source further revealed that Rajiv Khanna, Viveck Vaswani, and Rajiv Kapoor studied in the same school and said, "These guys had a WhatsApp group on which they were frequently in touch. The WhatsApp group was pretty active and yesterday a certain Rajiv Khanna in that group happened to post something nice about his daughter's new work. Reading it, Rajiv Kapoor felt so happy that he called up Rajiv Khanna last night and spoke to him about the same and extended his congratulations wishing the Khannas the very best."

A Times of India report also stated that Rajiv Khanna, after finding out about Rajiv Kapoor's death, put a text message in that same WhatsApp Group stating that he had spoken to Rajiv Kapoor the night before his untimely demise. Meanwhile, Rajiv Kapoor's funeral service, which was held on February 9, 2021, was attended by many B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Anu Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anu Malik, Ashutosh Gowariker and others.

