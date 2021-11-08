Rajkumar Santoshi Opens Up On His Bond With Salman Khan, Reveals Andaz Apna Apna 2 Script Is Ready

After 27 years, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and Salman Khan have collaborated for a docu-series on the latter which is currently under production. The duo had earlier teamed up for Andaz Apna Apna in 1994. Post that, Salman made a guest appearance in two of his movies, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

In his recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, Rajkumar Santoshi talked about his equation with Salman and revealed that they share a very warm relationship and have mutual respect for each other.

"We share a very warm relationship. Salman and I have mutual respect for each other. We enjoy each other's company and I have high regard for his family, too. I am really looking forward to working with Salman again. He is an actor with high potential and that has not been exploited in the recent past. I want to give him a really challenging character to play, which he has not done before," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Workwise, Rajkumar has been working on the script for a sequel to the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. While speaking with the tabloid, he spilled the beans on the same and shared, ""My script is ready, some final touches are needed, but it has to be with a new cast, which will happen a little later." Rajkumar's last theatrical released film was Phata Poster Nikla Hero which starred Shahid Kapoor in the leading role.

