Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Get Hitched In Chandigarh On November 10: Report

The tinsel town recently went abuzz with reports that Rajkummar Rao is all set to marry his long term girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa on November 10. Now we hear that the couple have zeroed down on Chandigarh as their wedding location and not Jaipur as earlier reported.

One hears that Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's wedding will be a low-key affair and the lovebirds have invited only few guests from the film industry. An ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They have invited only select guests from the film industry."

The report further stated that Patralekha's family has already arrived from Shillong and Rajkummar Rao's family likely to join them at wedding venue.

The tabloid quoted the source as saying, "Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wanted to keep the wedding small and private due to Covid concerns. That's why they have a limited guest list and have opted for Chandigarh."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating since 2010. The latter saw the actor for the first time on screen in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and thought of him as a weird guy. However it was magic once they started working together.

'The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions. I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn't officially go on dates, but we'd go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding," Patralekhaa had opened up about their love story in a post for Humans Of Bombay. On the other hand, Rajkummar had seen Patralekhaa in an advertisement and decided that he would marry her.

Speaking about films, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamara Do. His upcoming projects are Badhaai Do, Hindi remake of the Malayalam film HIT and Vasan Bala's Netflix movie Monica O My Darling.