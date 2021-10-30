Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot On November 10?

While there has been chatter about Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding, a new report has revealed that another B-town couple could be tying the knot next month, November 2021. According to a TOI report, Rajkummar Rao and long time girlfriend Patralekhaa will be getting hitched in two weeks.

Back in 2018, Patralekhaa had opened up about her plans to get married to Rajkummar Rao and said that they have a lot to achieve and have made no such plans for the next 6-7 years. However, the couple reportedly has decided to make the commitment sooner and are rumoured to be tying the nuptial knot on November 10, 2021.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for almost 10 years and have also been in a live-in relationship for a very long time. The two have been private about their relationship bit in one of her early interviews, Patralekhaa referred to him as "4 am friend, my best-friend first and then my boyfriend."

Fans are most excited to find out when that the longtime couple is taking the next step in their relationship. While the news has not been made public yet, family and celebrities close to the couple have already been informed. The wedding ceremonies are expected to be a private affair and will reportedly take place in the presence of non-industry friends and relatives.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa confessed that Rajkummar had told her that he is going to marry her when he first saw her. She recalled the interaction saying, "I saw him (Rajkummar) for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD ('Love Sex Aur Dhokha'). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."

While Rajkummar and Patralekhaa rarely indulge in some PDA on social media, they often make appearances on each other's accounts, sharing their adorable moments with fans.