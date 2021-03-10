Roohi: Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma Reveal If The Film Has A Connection With Stree

The Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi is all set to hit the screens on March 11, 2021. The horror-comedy film managed to garner the right amount of anticipation from the fans with its rib-tickling trailer and catchy songs. However, many viewers were also left wondering if the movie has some connection with the 2018 hit film Stree. Both films are of the same genre and have Rajkummar as the main male protagonist. Not to forget, both Stree and Roohi have also been backed by producer Dinesh Vijan who seems to be curating a horror-comedy universe of his own.

Rajkummar and Varun recently spoke about the same. When quipped on whether Roohi will have a connection with Stree, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma did not outright reveal the same but ended up hinting that the film will indeed have something interesting to offer. Speaking to Bollywood Life about the same, Rajkummar revealed that he cannot disclose such a scene from the film that connects it to Stree. His co-star Varun went on to say that the excitement lies in the fans waiting and eventually watching the film after its release as the movie does have a treat in the store for them. Well, even though the actors have not unveiled the suspense yet but they have sure hinted that the movie promises to be a visual delight for the viewers.

Talking about the film, Roohi, it has been helmed by director Hardik Mehta. It is touted to be the first big film to release in the theatres amidst the COVID-19 restrictions after things have been moving back to normalcy. The film will be releasing at 100 per cent occupancy in some of the states. The soundtracks of the film which have been released recently namely 'Panghat', 'Kiston' and 'Nadiyon Paar' have also struck a positive chord with the listeners. The plot of the movie revolves around a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoons. It will be interesting to see if the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer emerges as the winner at the box office.

