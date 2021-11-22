Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa to Fill His 'Maang' With Sindoor During Wedding Ritual, Watch Viral Video

Earlier this month, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot after dating each other for over a decade. The two got married in Chandigarh among friends and family. A viral video from the ceremony shows how the lovebirds are madly in love.

Why Did Ekta Kapoor Miss Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding?

Rajkummar took to his Instagram sharing a clip of their wedding festivities which features big moments from varmala to phere. In the video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other. Patralekhaa can be heard saying, "Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime, I am sure it's been many lifetimes."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar adds, "We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife."

Why Did Ekta Kapoor Miss Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding?

Another moment from the video, winning hearts is when Raj puts sindoor on Patralekhaa's forehead, he then asked Patralekhaa to do the same. "Tum bhi laga do." In the clip she can be seen applying sindoor to the groom.

Talking about his wedding in another post, Rajkummar had said, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Rajkummar Rao To Start Shooting For Bheed In Lucknow Before Heading Off To His Honeymoon With Patralekhaa?

While the couple both have worked in the industry for several years, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have collaborated on a few projects like the film Citylights and web show Bose: Dead/Alive.