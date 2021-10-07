Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's Hum Do Hamare Do To Release On October 29 On Disney+ Hotstar

After the intriguing teaser, the makers of Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do have finally announced the release date of the film. The much anticipated film will be releasing on October 29, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share this news with her fans and wrote, Hamara hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted Maa-Baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath. #HumDoHamareDo, streaming 29th October, on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

An elated Rajkummar Rao also shared the same post on his social media handle. Produced by Maddock Films, Hum Do Hamare Do is Rajkummar and Kriti's second outing together after Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's rom-com Bareilly Ki Barfi. The duo's upcoming film revolves around a young couple who decide to adopt parents to fill the void in their lives. However things take a hilarious turn when the adopted parents creat havoc in Rajkummar and Kriti's characters' lives. Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen essaying the role of the adopted parents in this laugh-a-riot.

Besides this film, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects include Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Vasan Balan's Netflix film Monica O My Darling alongside Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film HIT which also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also has multiple releases in the pipeline which include Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapat, Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. There's also a strong buzz that she is a part of the Hindi adaptation of Uma Thurman's Kill Bill.