Rajkummar Rao On Completing 11 Years In Bollywood: I Will Entertain Each One Of You Always & Forever

Be it pulling off the menacing act of a cold-blooded sociopath in Omerta or making you laugh till you sides hurt with his impeccable comic timing in films like Bareillly Ki Barfi, Stree and Roohi, Rajkummar Rao has pushed his boundaries as an actor, and carved his own space in the film industry.

The actor recently clocked 11 years in Bollywood. To celebrate this milestone, Rao penned a note of gratitude in which he thanked his fans and well wishers for always believing in him.

Rajkummar wrote, "GRATITUDE 🙏So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn't have been possible without your love and support. ❤️ Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love 💫😇."

See his post.

In a recent interview, Rao said that though his attempt is to play regular, relatable men on screen, he avoids getting "trapped" in a certain image.

The actor was quoted as saying by a news agency, "There are times when I try and be conscious that I can't repeat certain gestures and avoid that. I know it might work beautifully for the audience and perhaps even the scene, but I restrain myself. I don't want to get into the rut of doing the same thing, repeatedly. I don't want to be trapped."

Workwise, Rajkummar Rao's latest release Roohi hit the big screens last week. The horror comedy has him sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. His next film is Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is also a part of Sriram Raghavan's Netflix film Monica O My Darling.

