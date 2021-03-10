Rajkummar Rao On Being Ousted From Films Earlier: You Just Move On

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi which will be releasing in the theatres on March 11, 2021. It will mark his second movie of the same genre, earlier being the 2018 hit Stree. The actor will be starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the same. Even though the actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry over the years, he had also opened up about the struggles that he faced during his initial years as an actor. Rajkummar had earlier spoken about losing out to films because a bigger star wanted the same role. Recently, the Trapped actor spoke about the same.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he believes in moving on from such incidents. He said that maybe the films from which he was thrown out was not in his destiny. The actor added that he is an extremely chilled out person and does not believe in keeping anything in his heart. Rajkummar said that he has moved on from those situations and that he believes that there is enough work for him and everyone. The ever-optimistic actor also revealed that he believes that if any work is meant for him, it will automatically come to him.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao who is currently on a promotional spree for Roohi also spoke about the constant comparisons between the film with his earlier movie Stree. Talking about how different is his character in both films, the Judgementall Hai Kya actor said his character in Roohi is different from that in Stree. The actor said that since people loved his character, Vicky, from Stree so much, he wanted to make his character from Roohi, Bhawra to be very different. Rajkummar added that he gave his character from Roohi a different look and speaking pattern. He went on to say that his character in the film has the same fun element and that he hopes that people enjoy it as much as they enjoyed the film, Stree.

Talking about Roohi, the film also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. The movie has been helmed by Hardik Mehta. It has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.