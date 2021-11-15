Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's Wedding Card Gets Leaked On Social Media; Couple To Marry On November 15

After being in a relationship for more than a decade, Rajkummar Rao and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa are all set to get hitched in an elaborate ceremony in Chandigarh today (November 15, 2021). Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Saturday (November 13) when the lovebirds hosted a stunning all-white-themed engagement party, which was attended by their family and close friends.

Meanwhile a fan page of Rajkummar Rao shared the wedding invite on Twitter which is going viral on social media. The card in indigo colour has chandeliers, lotuses and a monument similar to the venue hotel printed on it.

The invite reads, "'Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov '21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh'."

Have a look.

Earlier, several photos and videos from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's engagement went viral on social media. The duo got engaged at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. In the one of the viral videos, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were seen proposing to each other following which they enjoyed a romantic dance.

It features Rajkummar going down on his knee to pop the question to Patralekhaa but she surprises him by proposing him instead and putting a ring on his finger. Following this, Rao too completes the proposal and slides the ring on her finger. For the engagement bash, Patralekhaa had picked up a white and silver gown with a long train while Rao looked dapper in a white fusion outfit.

With regards to work, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had shared screen space in Hansal Mehta's Citylights and the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.