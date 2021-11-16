    For Quick Alerts
      Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's Wedding: Farah Khan Shares A Happy Moment With The 'Golden Couple'

      Rajkummar Rao and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday (November 15, 2021) in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan was one of the few ones from the Bollywood brigade to attend their wedding.

      The Happy New Year director later took to her Instagram page to share a picture with the newlyweds along with a beautiful note in which she wished them for the new chapter in their lives.

      In the click, Farah dressed in cream coloured kurti, is all smiles as she poses for a picture with the newlyweds who look picture-perfect. Patralekhaa who looks ravishing in a Sabyasachi red lehenga is seen flaunting her dazzling smile while Rajkummar too joins in for the 'Kodak' moment.

      Farah captioned the photo as, "You don't marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can't live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. ♥️ #goldencouple."

      Neha Dhupia was quite impressed with Farah's caption for the picture and wrote, "Wah ... kya line hai 😍 love it @farahkhankunder."

      Yesterday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa both took to their respective social media handles to share with fans that they have finally taken the plunge after dating for 11 years. Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut opposite Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta's Citylights. The duo later shared screen space again in ALT Balaji's web series Bose: Dead Or Alive.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
