Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's Wedding Pictures Out; Priyanka Chopra And Others Congratulate The Newlyweds

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally married and their official wedding pictures are out. The duo took to their Instagram handles to share their wedding pictures and boy, they look heavenly gorgeous together. The duo tied the knot in Chandigarh today in a lavish wedding ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas.

Sharing a couple of wedding pictures on his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Patralekhaa on the other hand, also shared a couple of wedding pictures on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever..."

We would be lying if we say that their pictures don't make us emotional.

Many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sanya Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, etc., congratulated the newlyweds and gushed over their beautiful wedding pictures.

Reacting to Rao's wedding picture, Priyanka wrote, "I'm not crying you are crying! Congratulations 🥳 wohoooo." She also commented on Patralekhaa's post and wrote, "Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations."

Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Haayeeeeeee 💕 congratulations you two 🥰♥️ kitne sundar 😍❤️ @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa."

(Social media posts are unedited.)