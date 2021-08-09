Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Is Not Proud Of Few Films, Says 'Some Films Are For Box Office Some Are For Life'

After Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan is all set to welcome another big actor talk about his career candidly on the second season of the talk show Pinch. A new promo revealed that the fourth guest is Rajkummar Rao.

While the promo gave a glimpse at the actor facing his naysayers with grace. It also revealed Rajkummar talking about his career. Arbaaz read a tweet from a fan, who urged Rajkummar to avoid sub-standard films where his talent gets wasted. Rao gracefully accepted the comment and affirmed that he could have avoided few films, and there are few films that he is not been proud of.

He said, "There are some films that I am not so proud of. It would have been fine I didn't do them. There are some films for box office, and there are some films for life."

Another tweet said that people expect him to be real, and not behave like a star. Rajkumar agreed that fans want him to focus on acting. He added, "There are plenty of other celebrities, so they think I should focus on my acting."

Take a look at the promo:

On the acting front, The actor was seen last in Roohi with Janhvi Kapoor and in The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. The film received an Academy and BAFTA nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Meanwhile, he has several films in the pipeline including Hit opposite Sanya Malhotra and Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. He is also set to be part of Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi's Monica, O My Darling directed by Vasan Bala.