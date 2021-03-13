Rajkummar Rao Shares Picture Of His Toned Physique For Badhaai Do, ‘Says It Was Not Easy To Get This’

Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy Roohi. The actor's performance has been garnering several praises in the film. Now, the actor will soon be seen in the film, Badhaai Do for which he has also undergone a rigorous transformation. Rajkummar also shared a picture of his toned physique on his social media handle and mentioned how it was not an easy task to achieve the same.

Talking about the picture, Rajkummar Rao can be seen flaunting his sculpted physique in what looks like a gym. The Stree actor can also be seen with his moustache which is presumably his look from Badhaai Do. Along with the same, the actor wrote a hard-hitting caption which proves that he has inevitably worked hard for the same. The actor revealed his character's name from the film to be Shardul Thakur. He said that being a pure vegetarian and avoiding steroids had made his transformation extremely difficult but that nothing is difficult when he truly loves his work. Rajkummar concluded by stating that Badhaai Do is a film that is very close to his heart and that he had a blast shooting for the same.

Also Read: Roohi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Witnesses A Normal Drop In Numbers

Rajkummar Rao's caption read as, "Shardul Thakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn't easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film." Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, talking about his recently released film Roohi, the movie became the first much-awaited film to release in the theatres and also went on to receive a decent first day opening at the box office. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Hardik Mehta and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Talking about Badhaai Do, Rajkummar will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film and the movie is expected to be a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

Also Read: Roohi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Gets A Promising Start