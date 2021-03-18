Rajkummar Rao Rubbishes Reports Of Turning Down Dostana 2 Because Of This Reason!

There were speculations in the media that actor Rajkummar Rao had turned down Karan Johar's Dostana 2 as he was skittish about playing a gay character on screen. The film now stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in leading roles.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with a news portal, Rao refuted these reports about turning down Dostana 2 because of this reason. The actor said that he is surprised to hear about such things because he is someone who constantly strives to push the envelope with his films.

Rajkummar added that he would like to play all kinds of roles and be part of different stories. According to him, he has played goofball, a terrorist, a lawyer, and so on. The actor said that he won't decline any role.

However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rao had revealed that he couldn't be a part of Dostana 2 because of date issues. The actor had said that he is keen to work with Karan Johar and was quoted as saying, "He's one of the finest filmmakers in the country. I hope something works out soon and I am pretty sure that it will."

Reportedly, in Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan play siblings who fall for the same guy, essayed by Lakshya. The actress had revealed that the film helmed by Colin D'Cunha has been made keeping in mind the sensibilities of the current times and the team is conscious about depicting an authentic representation of homosexuality.

Speaking about Rajkummar Rao, the actor's latest outing Roohi released in theatres last week. Further, he recently wrapped up the shooting of Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

