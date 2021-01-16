Rajkummar Rao Says He's An Actor Because Of Shah Rukh Khan; Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Phenomenal'

Ever since actor Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, he has always maintained that he's a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan. Whenever Rao met Shah Rukh at any film event or B-town party, the actor has made sure to click a picture with the Superstar just like any other die-hard fan. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Rao spoke about Shah Rukh once again, and confessed that he's in the acting profession only because of the Darr actor.

"I am an actor because of Shah Rukh sir. Seeing him on screen made me want to join the industry because I could connect with his journey. We all know how charming he is and how he makes everyone feel special. There is so much to learn from him be it on-screen or off it," said Rao.

He further added that Khan taught him that if he has a dream, and if he is ready to work hard, the dream will come true.

With respect to work, Rajkummar is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, wherein he will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra for the first time.

When asked about his working experience with the Bajirao Mastani actress, Rao couldn't stop praising her and said that she's a phenomenal actress.

"Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon," said the Chhalaang actor.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger also casts Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. The film will release on January 22, 2021 on Netflix.