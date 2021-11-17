Rajkummar Rao To Start Shooting For Bheed In Lucknow Before Heading Off To His Honeymoon With Patralekhaa?

Fans cannot stop gushing over the wedding pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. However, before heading off to their honeymoon, being the thorough professional, Rajkummar will begin shooting for the Anubhav Sinha directorial Bheed In Lucknow. This will inevitably lead to the couple's honeymoon plans getting delayed.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Rajkummar will head off to Lucknow just 3 days after his wedding to shoot for Bheed In Lucknow. The report quoted a source to reveal that Anubhav Sinha had spoken to The White Tiger actor before scheduling the same and that Rajukummar had committed to him that he will shoot for the movie before going on his honeymoon with his wife Patralekhaa. The report further added that Rajukummar had prepped for the movie for quite some time now and will be arriving in Lucknow on Wednesday (November 17).

The publication quoted the source to reveal, "Anubhav sir had planned the schedule in such a way that Bheed can kick off immediately after Raj's wedding. It is one of the director's most ambitious movies to date. Given the milieu and setting of the film, he felt November and early December would be the best time to shoot it. When the director discussed the schedule with Raj, he understood the time constraints and immediately agreed to honour the commitment before going on a honeymoon with Patralekhaa. The film, owing to its subject, is special to the actor; he was blown away by the script."

Apart from this, the movie is expected to be a start-to-finish one schedule in Lucknow. Talking about Bheed In Lucknow, the movie will also be starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Earlier Rajkummar Rao had expressed his happiness on being part of the movie. The Stree actor had said in a statement, "I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation."