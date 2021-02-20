Rajkummar Rao Wishes Girlfriend Patralekhaa With A Romantic Birthday Note; Says 'Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho'

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to his social media page to wish his long-time girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa on her birthday today (February 20, 2021). The Roohi actor shared a sunkissed picture of his lady love and made her birthday special by penning a love-soaked message for her.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Meri Muskurane ki wajah tum ho (You are my reason to smile)."

Earlier, on Valentine's Day this year, Rajkummar Rao had wished his grifriend Patralekhaa with a sweet post. He had written, "Happy Valentine's Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy ❤️ मेरे हिस्से की सारी ख़ुशियाँ भी तुम्हें मिल जाएँ। #SpreadLove."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a steady relationship since a long time.

Earlier in a post for Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa had opened up about her love story with Rajkummar. Talking about how they fell for each other, the Love Games actress had shared, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' It was so ironic!"

However, Patralekhaa's perception about Rajkummar changed after the duo worked together in Citylights. "Once we began working together-it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions... I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?," the actress had told Humans of Bombay.

With respect to films, Patralekhaa was last seen in Abhay Deol's Nanu Ki Jaanu in 2018. Her beau Rajkummar Rao on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming horror comedy Roohi which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

