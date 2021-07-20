Rajpal Yadav Reveals Why He Refused Jethalal's Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Surprised? So were we, when we recently came to know that Rajpal Yadav was offered the role of Jethalal in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. In a recent interview, the Hungama 2 actor said that he has no regrets about turning down this role which has been made iconic by actor Dilip Joshi.

When radio journalist Siddharth Kanan asked if he had any regrets about not taking up the show, Yadav said, "Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character)."

Further revealing why he turned down the offer to play Jethalal in this highly successful TV show, the Bhaagam Bhaag actor explained, "Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don't want to do a character which another actor has already done)."

Rajpal hoped that he is fortunate enough to play roles penned for him over the ones where he needed to play a certain character already established by another actor.

He continued, "Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don't want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established)."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which premiered on Sony SAB in 2008, will be clocking 13 years on the small screen next week.

Speaking about Rajpal Yadav, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hungama 2 which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. Besides this, he is also a part of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.