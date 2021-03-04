Rakesh Roshan Receives His First Dose Of Covishield; Is All Smiles In His Latest Post

Hrithik Roshan's father and veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. The actor took to his social media to share the same with his fans and well-wishers. Talking about the same, the picture shared by the director shows him receiving the vaccine and sporting thumbs up with an elated smile.

Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, Rakesh Roshan captioned the same stating, "First dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." The Krrish franchise director shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it stating, "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD." Take a look at the same.

Fist dose of Covishield taken, go ahead. pic.twitter.com/J2E48vUIvl — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 4, 2021

Along with Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pinkie Roshan also received the vaccine. She shared the pictures of the same on her social media handle. In one of the pictures, she can be seen taking the vaccine while in the other picture, she shares an endearing selfie with her husband, presumably after taking their first dose of the same. She wrote the caption for the same stating, "#Covieshield vaccine taken it is better to shield than to expose." Take a look at her post.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, on February 4, 2021, Rakesh Roshan had spoken about his cancer diagnosis to spread more light about the same. The Khatta Meetha actor had been diagnosed with cancer two years ago and had survived the same after his treatment. The actor had revealed how he was aware that he had cancer even before he tested for the same.

Speaking to ETimes about the same, Rakesh Roshan had revealed, "I knew I had cancer even before I went to test for it." The director recalled having blisters under his tongue which remained even after taking the medication. He said, "It was not giving me any trouble- no pain, no burn, nothing. I don't know why but I had a gut feeling that such an obstinate blister can only be cancer. I told my gut feeling even to the doctor." The director revealed that he had taken his entire treatment in a brave manner and did not let it affect him mentally.

